Dustin Johnson awarded Order of the Palmetto

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina native and the #1 ranked golfer in the world Dustin Johnson was presented with the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, after his 1st round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree on Thursday.

Governor Henry McMaster was on site to give the award to Johnson.

“Dustin Johnson is making a real impact both on and off the course, and we’re proud to have him represent South Carolina on the world stage,” McMaster said. “His achievements on the course are well known - a World No. 1 ranking and some of the game’s most prestigious championships. But it’s his commitment to giving back to young people in his home state that sets him apart. Through the Dustin Johnson Foundation, he’s removing barriers to the game and providing opportunities for young people that they wouldn’t otherwise have. We are proud to honor him with the Order of the Palmetto for all that he has accomplished, and all that he will continue to accomplish, in golf and beyond.”

“Since winning his first PGA TOUR event in 2008, Dustin has been a model of consistency on TOUR with at least one victory in 14 consecutive seasons,” said Ty Votaw an Executive VP for the PGA Tour. “While he has rightfully become a household name in this sport, Dustin is using that platform to impact the lives of young aspiring golfers in South Carolina through his Foundation. As is evident by this award, Dustin has undoubtedly made his home state very proud.”

Johnson is a 24-time winner on the PGA Tour and has spent more than 130 weeks as the top ranked golfer in the world.

A Columbia native, Johnson went to college at Coastal Carolina.

