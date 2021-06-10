SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Firefighters walk from Florida to Charleston to bring awareness

.
.(The Firehood Foundation)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A firefighter has begun his walk from Florida to Charleston and the Burton Fire District says some of their firefighters are heading to join him.

Tom “Bull” Hill has started his Carrying My Brothers Burden Walk Memorial Walk from the Florida/Georgia boarder and will continue walking until he finishes at the Charleston 9 Memorial.

Burton firefighters say Hill plans to reach the memorial on June 18, which is the 14th anniversary of the Super Sofa Store fire which claimed the lives of nine firefighters.

Hill is the founder of the non-profit group The Firehood Foundation and the fire district says he is walking to bring awareness of firefighter illnesses, including PTSD. The Foundation also supports those families who are struggling with these health issues.

Burton Firefighters will be leaving to join Hill and his group after a small ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The Burton Fire District says they will be holding the ceremony at their Station 84 located at 158 Bay Pines Road.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man who killed woman in Goose Creek
Sheriff: Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man who killed girlfriend in Goose Creek
Residents of one Horry County neighborhood welcomed an unexpected visitor this past weekend.
WATCH: Massive gator takes stroll through Horry County neighborhood
The family of a man who was shot and killed in 2020 is calling for justice after the person...
Family: Man sought for Goose Creek killing shouldn’t have been released after prior murder charge
Investigators have released few details since the bodies of Margaret and Paul Murtaugh were...
No persons of interest, suspects named so far in Colleton County double homicide

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Search for Berkeley County murder suspect moves to North Charleston
Deputies say Aubrey Tucker is considered armed and dangerous.
Search for Berkeley County murder suspect moves to North Charleston
Police found the body of Demetrius “MeMe” Woodward on the afternoon of May 6 when they...
Mount Pleasant Police hope $10K reward will help solve man’s killing
Tens of thousands of people have not caught up on rent in South Carolina, meanwhile the federal...
Federal pause on evictions and foreclosures to end this month
Dylan Aaron Terrapin, 22, was last seen by friends on Friday.
Police search for missing Charleston man