Firefighters walk from Florida to Charleston to bring awareness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A firefighter has begun his walk from Florida to Charleston and the Burton Fire District says some of their firefighters are heading to join him.

Tom “Bull” Hill has started his Carrying My Brothers Burden Walk Memorial Walk from the Florida/Georgia boarder and will continue walking until he finishes at the Charleston 9 Memorial.

Burton firefighters say Hill plans to reach the memorial on June 18, which is the 14th anniversary of the Super Sofa Store fire which claimed the lives of nine firefighters.

Hill is the founder of the non-profit group The Firehood Foundation and the fire district says he is walking to bring awareness of firefighter illnesses, including PTSD. The Foundation also supports those families who are struggling with these health issues.

Burton Firefighters will be leaving to join Hill and his group after a small ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The Burton Fire District says they will be holding the ceremony at their Station 84 located at 158 Bay Pines Road.

