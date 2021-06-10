Gas station proposed for Maybank Highway

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - City leaders are discussing plans for a new Spinx gas station along Maybank Highway.
Records show Spinx already owns the property at the intersection of Maybank Highway and Timberline Drive, but the City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will see Spinx’s plans for the first time Thursday morning.
The plans call for a gas station, convenience store and small office spanning across about two and a half acres.
If approved, this project will need to be reviewed by city leaders several more times before construction could start.
The meeting is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, and those wishing to watch can do so over Zoom.
