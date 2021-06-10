SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant Police hope $10K reward will help solve man’s killing

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police repeated a plea for information in the death of a man whose body was found in early May.

Police found the body of Demetrius “MeMe” Woodward on the afternoon of May 6 when they attempted to perform a welfare check at a home in the 1700 block of Labor Camp Road, Inspector Donald Calabrese said. The coroner’s office ruled Woodward’s death a homicide.

Mount Pleasant Police originally announced the $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Woodward’s death last month.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Pleasant Police at 843-884-4176 or Detective Schnackenberg at 843-856-7843 or email at DSchnackenberg@tompsc.com.

