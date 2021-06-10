SC Lottery
Police search for missing Charleston man

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who disappeared last week.

Dylan Aaron Terrapin, 22, was last seen by friends on Friday.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said he was reported missing by his mother, who had not seen him since March 21.

Terrapin drives a maroon 2008 Lexus 460 with South Carolina license plate TLU482.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 843-743-7200.

Dylan Terrapin drives a maroon 2008 Lexus 460 with South Carolina license plate TLU482.(Charleston Police Department)

