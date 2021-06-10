SC Lottery
Randolph Murdaugh, relative of slain Colleton County mother, son, dies

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Randolph Murdaugh III, who served as the 14th Circuit Solicitor from 1985 to 2005, has died.

The law firm of Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick confirmed his passing late Thursday afternoon.

Murdaugh was the grandfather of 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh and the father-in-law of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, who were shot to death Monday night at the family property in Islandton in rural Colleton County.

Randolph Murdaugh III was the third generation to serve as 14th Circuit Solicitor.

His grandfather, Randolph Murdaugh Sr., became the first person elected to the position in 1920. When he died in a train accident in 1940, his son, Randolph Murdaugh Jr., was elected to succeed him. He served until his retirement in 1987.

His son, the third Murdaugh, became solicitor and served until 2006 when he left to focus on his private law practice, ending 87 years of service in one office by one family, the longest in U.S. history, the law firm’s website states.

The law firm did not specify a cause of death.

The news comes as the family plans to celebrate the lives of Margaret and Paul Murdaugh at graveside services Friday afternoon.

The investigation into their deaths is ongoing, but agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have not released new details about the case.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

