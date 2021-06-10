Summerville man sentenced on charge of sexual exploitation of a minor

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a Summerville man who entered a guilty plea Wednesday to a charge of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison following the guilty plea, South Carolina Attorney General spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Kittle said the attorney general’s office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February stating child pornography had been uploaded to a social media page.

Dorchester County deputies began an investigation and investigators executed a search warrant at Gerald’s home.

“Gerald stated he was responsible for the social media page that was the catalyst of the investigation,” Kittle said. “An examination of his phone showed he was accessing an online storage system to access thousands of files of child sexual abuse material.”

Judge Maite Murphy sentenced Gerald to 10 years in prison, suspended to serving seven years in prison followed by three years of probation.

Gerald will have to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.

Kittle said Gerald also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful neglect of a child and one count of second-degree domestic violence stemming from an unrelated domestic violence case prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor’s office. Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison on those charges, to be served concurrently with the Attorney General’s case.

