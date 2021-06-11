Authorities release training records for SRO fired for ‘inappropriate communication’

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating former school resource officer Zedrick M. Smalls. The Moncks Corner Police Department fired Smalls, 51, after “inappropriate communication” with a student was reported.

MCPD has not released which schools Smalls was assigned to but the Berkeley County School District website lists Smalls as the SRO for Berkeley High School.

Live 5 News has obtained copies Smalls’ training history from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. Those records show he had Class 1 Law Enforcement Officer, DMT Operator and DUI Detection/SFST certifications, all completed in September of 2019.

He most recently completed an online School Resource Officer course in December of 2020. That course lasted 72 hours over two weeks. He achieved a 94 percent grade on the final test. SROs are required to achieve a 70 percent on a multiple choice test to pass the course.

The description for the class says it’s a two-week course intended for full or part-time officers.

“This course covers areas such as: the job duties of SROs, Juvenile Procedures, special education laws and students, working with LGBTQ students, cultural perspectives, instruction and lesson plans, child abuse, gangs, controlled substances, students with disabilities, Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED), critical incident response, writing a crisis response manual, interview and interrogation and active shooter,” reads the course description.

Smalls became a certified police officer after completing 465 hours of Basic Law Enforcement training. He received a 74 percent on his BLE cumulative test in June 2019.

Smalls took a job in public safety at Trident Technical College in January 2019 before taking a position at the Moncks Corner Police Department in August of 2020.

