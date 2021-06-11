SC Lottery
Brothers who grew up in Charleston, retire from Army on the same day

Brothers Charles and Jimmy Mills served a combined 64 years in the Army. Each retired from service on June 1.(Andrea Hampton-Mills)
By Ann McGill
Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They are not twins, but the military careers of two brothers are ending as a perfect match. Both retired from the Army on the first day of June.

Col. Charles D. “Hawk” Mills and his younger brother Lt. Col. Jimmy C. Mills are Charleston natives. Charles is a 1985 graduate of the former Bonds Wilson High School in North Charleston. Jimmy is a 1987 graduate of the former Garrett High School. Col. Mills served nearly 36 years in the Army. Lt. Col. Mills served 28 years in the Army.

Both brothers retire highly decorated, with a combined service of 64 years. Military life is a family affair for the Mills. The brothers are the sons of a retired Air Force Master Sergeant.

Col. Mills will return to Charleston to enjoy retirement. Lt. Col. Mills plans to stay in Fayetteville, N.C.

Col. Mills is a 1991 graduate of Claflin University in Orangeburg, SC. He is an Army ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate from South Carolina State University and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in Field Artillery. His command and staff assignments were in Fort Sill, Fort Bliss, Germany, HRC, South Korea, Iraq and Hawaii, & Tampa, FL.

Lt. Col. Mils received a Regular Army Commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps at South Carolina State University’s ROTC Program in Orangeburg, SC in 1993. LTC Mills served in a variety of command and staff positions culminating in his final assignment as the Materiel Management Branch Chief of the Distribution Management Center, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Fort Bragg, NC.

