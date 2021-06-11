SC Lottery
DHEC no longer reporting COVID-19 data on Saturdays and Sundays

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said beginning...
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said beginning on Friday they will no longer report COVID-19 data on Saturdays and Sundays.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said beginning on Friday they will no longer report COVID-19 data on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to state health officials, at the beginning of each week, DHEC’s online dashboards will be updated with the weekend historical data and we will provide the probable/confirmed cases and probable/confirmed deaths by county that would have been reported on Saturday and Sunday.

DHEC officials said on Friday that they are continuing to track every case of COVID-19 in the state.

“We continue to encourage all South Carolinians to protect themselves and others by getting their COVID-19 vaccines if they haven’t already,” DHEC officials said. “Vaccines are how we end the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all.”

