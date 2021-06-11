Driver sued for wrong-way I-26 crash that killed woman, severely injured fiance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver who was charged in a wrong-way I-26 crash that killed a woman is being sued by her estate.

The family of Shakerria Williams is suing Timothy Nickel who was charged with reckless homicide causing injury from a vehicle, hit and run with property damage and DUI in a 2018 crash in which Tre’vawn President, Williams’ fiance, was also severely injured in.

Lawyers for the estate are suing for wrongful death and negligence, and asking for a trial by jury.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crash happened on the night of June 14, 2018 and started with a a two-car collision on I-26 near Mount Pleasant Street in Charleston.

According to police, after that collision, one of the vehicles involved ended up traveling the wrong way on I-26 back toward downtown. Investigators said at the entrance to the Ravenel Bridge, the suspect’s vehicle collided head-on with Nickel’s vehicle and killed Williams who was a passenger in the car.

Police said the vehicle going the wrong way then struck another vehicle.

Lawyers said Williams and President, who were engaged to be married, were traveling to Williams’ mother’s home to pick up their 2-year-old son at the time of the crash.

“In an instant, two young children lost their mother and Tre’vawn President became a single mother,” lawyers said in the suit.

According to the lawsuit, before driving his car in the wrong direction, Nickel went to a bar and drank for four hours straight and then got into his car in a “highly intoxicated state.”

Following the collision, both President and Williams suffered severe physical injuries with Williams dying at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.