Federal judge won’t halt upcoming South Carolina executions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS/AP) - A federal judge in South Carolina has denied a request to block the upcoming executions of two prisoners scheduled to die under the state’s recently revised capital punishment law.

U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell issued the order Friday allowing the executions of Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens.

Sigmon is scheduled to be executed June 18 and Owens is set to be executed June 25, court documents show.

Owens was sentenced to death in 1999 for the Oct. 31, 1997, murder of Irene Graves.

Sigmon was convicted in 2002 of beating the parents of his estranged girlfriend to death with a baseball bat.

Attorneys for the men say the state hasn’t exhausted all avenues to obtain lethal injection drugs.

The new law forces inmates to choose either the electric chair or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available. Prison officials haven’t yet put together a firing squad, saying electrocution is now the only method available.

The state’s usual injection protocol calls for three drugs: the sedative pentobarbital, pancuronium bromide and potassium chloride. But the South Carolina Department of Corrections said it hasn’t had the drugs in stock since 2013, when its last supplies expired.

The manufacturers of those drugs don’t want to sell them to the state without a shield law that would prevent their names from being made public and, thereby, their companies being publicly associated with capital punishment.

