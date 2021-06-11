Football player who filed lawsuit against The Citadel now filing suit against DD2

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Oceanside football player who filed a lawsuit against The Citadel last year Is now suing Dorchester District 2 and the team’s former head coach.

Keegan Williams and his family are suing for defamation following a rumor the player had been kicked out of his former high school for selling drugs. the lawsuit claims he was asked about being kicked out of Summerville High School while he was being recruited by different colleges.

The lawsuit names former Oceanside head coach Joe Call claiming he started the rumor which ended Williams’ consideration for a scholarship at The Citadel.

