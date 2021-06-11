SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Investigators identify suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed SC teacher

By Katie Smithson
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol identified a man they are looking for in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Greenville County teacher as she rode her bicycle Sunday.

Corp. Joe Hovis said Thursday night that a warrant was filed for Mantavious McMorris for hit-and-run with death.

Troopers said the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado involved in the crash would have damage to the front end and hood area.

Carli Brewer Soukup, 33, of Taylors, died when she was struck on her bicycle at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say Soukup was stopped westbound at a crosswalk and the truck, with South Carolina license plate SXQ-398, was traveling north on Sulphur Spring Road.

Soukup entered the crosswalk on her bike and was hit by the truck, troopers said.

Fifth grade teacher Carli Brewer Soukup died after being struck by a pickup truck while riding...
Fifth grade teacher Carli Brewer Soukup died after being struck by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle Sunday afternoon.(Greenville County School District)

Troopers said the traffic light was red.

Soukup was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

She taught fifth grade at Mitchell Road Elementary School.

Amy Kern, Principal at Mitchell Road Elementary School, said in a statement that Soukup was “a phenomenal teacher and friend with a true gift in building lasting relationships.”

“Her passion and love for our school and students reached beyond the classroom,” Kern said. “Carli approached each day with a smile and loving spirit, inspiring each of us as well as her students. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli’s husband and family. Carli will be truly missed and always remembered.”

Troopers have since said the truck involved in the crash was stolen.

Anyone with information on McMorris is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randolph Murdaugh III
Randolph Murdaugh, relative of slain Colleton County mother, son, dies
Sheriff: Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man who killed woman in Goose Creek
Sheriff: Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man who killed girlfriend in Goose Creek
A 17-year-old is charged with murder in the death of a man killed during a Facebook Marketplace...
SC man killed while buying ATV he found on Facebook Marketplace, deputies say
The family of a man who was shot and killed in 2020 is calling for justice after the person...
Family: Man sought for Goose Creek killing shouldn’t have been released after prior murder charge
Authorities on the scene of the fatal shooting on Old Back River Road in Goose Creek on...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Goose Creek shooting

Latest News

A driver who was charged in a wrong-way I-26 crash that killed a woman and injured her fiance...
Driver sued for wrong-way I-26 crash that killed woman, severely injured fiance
Monty McCray died after he was shot at the Azalea Park Apartments off Orangeburg Road. The...
Mother yearns for answers after son’s death; deputies say investigation still active
Authorities say a man wanted for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend at a home in Goose Creek...
Man wanted for Berkeley County murder captured following manhunt
Quayshaun Clark, 29, was arrested Friday at a home in Gilbert.
Man charged in shooting death of 11-year-old in Lexington County
Master took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris’s upcoming visit to...
Gov. McMaster responds to VP Kamala Harris’s upcoming visit to South Carolina