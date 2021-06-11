Investigators identify suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed SC teacher

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol identified a man they are looking for in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Greenville County teacher as she rode her bicycle Sunday.

Corp. Joe Hovis said Thursday night that a warrant was filed for Mantavious McMorris for hit-and-run with death.

Troopers said the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado involved in the crash would have damage to the front end and hood area.

Carli Brewer Soukup, 33, of Taylors, died when she was struck on her bicycle at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say Soukup was stopped westbound at a crosswalk and the truck, with South Carolina license plate SXQ-398, was traveling north on Sulphur Spring Road.

Soukup entered the crosswalk on her bike and was hit by the truck, troopers said.

Fifth grade teacher Carli Brewer Soukup died after being struck by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle Sunday afternoon. (Greenville County School District)

Troopers said the traffic light was red.

Soukup was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

She taught fifth grade at Mitchell Road Elementary School.

Amy Kern, Principal at Mitchell Road Elementary School, said in a statement that Soukup was “a phenomenal teacher and friend with a true gift in building lasting relationships.”

“Her passion and love for our school and students reached beyond the classroom,” Kern said. “Carli approached each day with a smile and loving spirit, inspiring each of us as well as her students. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli’s husband and family. Carli will be truly missed and always remembered.”

Troopers have since said the truck involved in the crash was stolen.

Anyone with information on McMorris is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.

