Investment will bring more than 250 new jobs to Charleston County

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A manufacturing company announced a $10.7 million investment to create new jobs at its Charleston facility.

Cummins Turbo Technologies specializes in designing, manufacturing and distributing power solutions including diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components.

The company operates out of two North Charleston locations on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in the North Charleston area.

“Our workforce at our Charleston Turbo Plant is critical to making Cummins Turbo Technologies the world-leader in air handling for commercial vehicles by exhibiting the teamwork and excellence necessary to deliver innovative, reliable turbocharger solutions,” Cummins Turbo Technologies Vice President Shon Wright said. “Our investment in the Charleston area will help us optimize our footprint and continue to be the top choice of our global customers.”

The expansion will allow the company the flexibility to optimize its network between remanufactured and new turbocharger products; leverage manufacturing capabilities and capital in one geographic location; and improve cost competitiveness of both remanufactured and new turbos, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The expansion, which is expected to be complete by the end of this year, is expected to create an additional 252 jobs.

“It is always exciting to see a business operating in South Carolina have this kind of success, and we couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Cummins Turbo Technologies on their expansion in Charleston County,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “This $10.7 million investment and the 252 jobs created from it are huge wins for the Palmetto State.”

Individuals interested in joining the Cummins Turbo Technologies team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Charleston County a $500,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.

