Man charged in shooting death of 11-year-old in Lexington County

BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged in the death of an 11-year-old girl that stemmed from a gang-related shooting in Lexington County, deputies said.

The shooting, which happened Wednesday night on Madera Road in Batesburg, killed the young girl and injured another child.

Quayshaun Clark, 29, was arrested Friday at a home in Gilbert, the Lexington County sheriff confirmed.

Ta’shya Michelle Jay, 11, of Leesville, died in the shooting.

Ta’shya’s mother, Shandreka Jay, said they were visiting a friend and had only been in the area for 10 minutes when the shooting occurred.

Jay said her daughter was in another room on the phone with one of her friends when shots came through the home, hitting her daughter in the face.

The other child hit by gunfire was rushed to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Clark, who is from Batesburg, is accused of firing a “high-caliber gun, known as a Draco, multiple times” into the home where the girl and her friend were staying, Sheriff Jay Koon said.

“Multiple witnesses told us Clark had a Draco during the shooting,” Koon said.

The sheriff said a social media video also showed Clark at the scene before the shooting.

Clark is charged with murder, attempted murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Koon said community tips led them to Clark, but they are still investigating.

The victim’s mother said she was excited about the arrest but hopes there are more to come.

She said she knows Clark and does not think he is a bad guy. She believes her daughter just got caught in the crosshairs of gun violence.

Anyone with further information should contact CrimeStoppers .

