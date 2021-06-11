SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man charged in shooting death of 11-year-old in Lexington County

Quayshaun Clark, 29, was arrested Friday at a home in Gilbert.
Quayshaun Clark, 29, was arrested Friday at a home in Gilbert.((Source: LCSD))
By Laurel Mallory
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged in the death of an 11-year-old girl that stemmed from a gang-related shooting in Lexington County, deputies said.

The shooting, which happened Wednesday night on Madera Road in Batesburg, killed the young girl and injured another child.

Quayshaun Clark, 29, was arrested Friday at a home in Gilbert, the Lexington County sheriff confirmed.

Ta’shya Michelle Jay, 11, of Leesville, died in the shooting.

Ta’shya’s mother, Shandreka Jay, said they were visiting a friend and had only been in the area for 10 minutes when the shooting occurred.

Jay said her daughter was in another room on the phone with one of her friends when shots came through the home, hitting her daughter in the face.

The other child hit by gunfire was rushed to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Clark, who is from Batesburg, is accused of firing a “high-caliber gun, known as a Draco, multiple times” into the home where the girl and her friend were staying, Sheriff Jay Koon said.

“Multiple witnesses told us Clark had a Draco during the shooting,” Koon said.

The sheriff said a social media video also showed Clark at the scene before the shooting.

Clark is charged with murder, attempted murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Koon said community tips led them to Clark, but they are still investigating.

The victim’s mother said she was excited about the arrest but hopes there are more to come.

She said she knows Clark and does not think he is a bad guy. She believes her daughter just got caught in the crosshairs of gun violence.

Anyone with further information should contact CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randolph Murdaugh III
Randolph Murdaugh, relative of slain Colleton County mother, son, dies
Sheriff: Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man who killed woman in Goose Creek
Sheriff: Deputies searching for armed and dangerous man who killed girlfriend in Goose Creek
A 17-year-old is charged with murder in the death of a man killed during a Facebook Marketplace...
SC man killed while buying ATV he found on Facebook Marketplace, deputies say
The family of a man who was shot and killed in 2020 is calling for justice after the person...
Family: Man sought for Goose Creek killing shouldn’t have been released after prior murder charge
Authorities on the scene of the fatal shooting on Old Back River Road in Goose Creek on...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Goose Creek shooting

Latest News

A driver who was charged in a wrong-way I-26 crash that killed a woman and injured her fiance...
Driver sued for wrong-way I-26 crash that killed woman, severely injured fiance
Monty McCray died after he was shot at the Azalea Park Apartments off Orangeburg Road. The...
Mother yearns for answers after son’s death; deputies say investigation still active
Authorities say a man wanted for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend at a home in Goose Creek...
Man wanted for Berkeley County murder captured following manhunt
Master took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris’s upcoming visit to...
Gov. McMaster responds to VP Kamala Harris’s upcoming visit to South Carolina