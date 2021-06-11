SC Lottery
Man wanted for Berkeley County murder captured following manhunt

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man wanted for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend at a home in Goose Creek has been arrested.

Sheriff Duane Lewis said 36-year-old Aubrey Dupree Tucker was taken into custody in the Columbia area on Friday.

Tucker was wanted for the killing of 35-year-old Jessica Ancrum that happened at a home on Old Back River Road on Wednesday. Lewis said that Tucker and Ancrum got into an argument and that Tucker shot her at his parents’ home where he had been living.

Authorities reported that at the time of the killing, Tucker was out on bond for a murder case in North Charleston.

Tucker is currently awaiting extradition back to Berkeley County. He will be facing charges of murder and several more charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a manhunt for Tucker ensued and the investigation led law enforcement to Columbia.

“The US Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force began investigating the whereabouts of Tucker, the investigation then led agents to Columbia,” BCSO officials said. “Columbia Regional US Marshals, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and SLED assisted in taking Tucker into custody.”

Authorities say a man wanted for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend at a home in Goose Creek has been arrested.(BCSO)

The sheriff said Tucker’s parents notified authorities about the shooting and said they were cooperating with investigators. Lewis said he was frustrated with the situation, saying, with Tucker’s rap sheet, it should not have happened at all.

Tucker has been booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center six times since 2015. He has faced multiple weapons charges, a felony conviction and several others for possessing drugs and stolen materials. He was most recently booked last August and charged with murder.

The judge in the case allowed him to post bond which enabled him to be in Goose Creek Wednesday.

Lewis says he respects the justice system, but says his deputies work too hard to have violent, repeat offenders get back out into the community.

“Well it’s very frustrating you know the detectives are working around the clock to try and solve these cases as our jurisdiction as the others have on these violent crimes and it takes a lot of work and time and we are trying to get the families of the victims you know so kind of peace about these things,” Lewis said.

