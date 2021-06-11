SC Lottery
Mother yearns for answers after son’s death; deputies say investigation still active

By Kaitlin Stansell
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry mother is calling for answers almost two and a half months after her son was gunned down and killed at an apartment complex in Summerville.

Monty McCray died after he was shot at the Azalea Park Apartments off Orangeburg Road. The shooting happened on Mar. 30 just after 11:30 in the morning. Two other people were also hurt.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is still ongoing and very active, and for that reason, they could not release much more information about what they have discovered so far.

An incident report shows there may be at least one suspect in the deadly shooting, but their information was redacted by the sheriff’s office. DCSO officials confirmed some evidence has been sent to a lab at the State law enforcement division.

McCray’s mother said she is calling for anyone who has information to come forward so that she can finally find closure after her son’s death.

“I don’t eat, and I don’t sleep. I walk around, and I just keep thinking about him…because nobody’s giving me no answers, and I want answers,” Mary Bryant said.

Bryant said her son was blind, and he had lost his sight at a very early age. Because of this, she questions how much involvement he may have had in the shooting that led to his death.

In the meantime, she’s been understandably frustrated with what detectives can tell her about their investigation.

“There is nothing worse that can happen to a family than to lose a loved one to murder. Anytime a parent or family member wishes to sit down with us we are more than happy to welcome that conversation. However, we will always be limited in the information we are able to disclose,” a statement from DCSO officials said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 843-832-0350, Crime Stoppers of the Low Country, email the DCSO at DCSO64Facebook@gmail.com or private message the sheriff’s office through their Facebook page or Nextdoor page.

