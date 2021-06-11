SC Lottery
Police arrest man accused of robbing N. Charleston business, striking employee causing serious injuries

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 33-year-old man who is accused of robbing a grocery store and striking an employee causing serious injuries.

The North Charleston Police Department charged Joseph Bryan Weathers who was arrested on Friday by the Intelligence Led Policing Unit and the US Marshals Task force. His arrest stems from an incident on May 9 when officers responded to an armed robbery with shots fired at the Red & White Grocery on 6550 Rivers Ave.

Police say the suspect physically assaulted two employees in the store during the robbery. One of employees suffered a serious head injury after being struck in the head with a pistol wielded by the suspect, according to police.

“The suspect fired a round into the ceiling and fled with a bag that contained approximately $25,000 in cash,” NCPD officials said. “A flyer with the suspect’s photo was broadcast by local media outlets which led to numerous tips from citizens in the community. These tips were crucial in the positive identification of Joseph Weathers as the perpetrator of the robbery.”

Weathers is charged with armed robbery, two counts of first-degree assault and battery, possession of a handgun by persons unlawful and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

