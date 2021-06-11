SC Aquarium joins Charleston’s ‘Safe Place’ program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium says it has joined a program designed to provide a secure refuge for LGBTQ crime victims.

The city of Charleston became the first law enforcement agency in South Carolina to launch the Safe Place program back in February 2020. Businesses and organizations that join the program place a sign indicating they are a safe space where a LGBTQ crime victim can come to receive support and contact law enforcement to report the crime itself.

Aquarium officials released the following statement:

June is Pride Month, and you may have noticed a new rainbow decal at our building entrance! We have partnered with the Charleston Police Department to be designated as a “Safe Place.” In addition to being a showing of support for our LGBTQIA+ friends and neighbors, this designation serves as a reminder that the Aquarium is an appropriate place to call and wait for police if you are experiencing a crime, discrimination or harassment.

The program launched with 65 businesses and organizations that had signed up to participate.

