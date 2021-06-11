SC Lottery
More rain on the way this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Bill Walsh
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers and storms will arrive on Saturday ahead of a cold front. Any activity you see may become heavy at times, so be sure to have the rain gear tomorrow! After the cold front moves through late Saturday, we’ll feel some slightly lower humidity into Sunday with highs in the mid 80′s. We also have a slight rain chance on Sunday, but many spots could remain dry. The heat and humidity returns by Monday though! Highs will be in the lower 90′s by the middle of the week. A hit or miss storm chance will pop up each afternoon as well.

TONIGHT: A few storms, LOW: 75.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 89.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

