Woman accused of ramming female’s head into vehicles

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted another female in Sumter County.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Amariah Nykole Hall, 22, of Sumter was arrested on Thursday. Hall is accused of hitting a female in the head with a closed fist and ramming the victim’s head into two vehicles.

Officials say she is charged with third degree assault and battery.

Hall was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on June 10 after paying a $1,500 bond.

