Woman tries to return items taken by her pet cat

An Oregon woman says her cat Esme ramped up the number of masks, cloth and gloves she’s taking...
An Oregon woman says her cat Esme ramped up the number of masks, cloth and gloves she's taking from a nearby park and some neighbors' garages.
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 4 hours ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN/CBS News) - Over the past few months, Kate Felmet noticed her cat Esme really ramped up the number of masks, cloth and gloves she’s taking from a nearby park and some neighbors’ garages.

So many, in fact, Felmet made a sign letting the neighborhood know her cat is a thief and people should come by to take back what Esme stole.

“As soon as I put the sign up, she went for a week of not bringing me anything. I had the impression she was a little mad about it,” Felmet said. “People come by and mostly take pictures, but we had the school bus drive by and take a few pairs of gloves. I’ve been thinking about making another sign that says take a pair of gloves if you want ‘em.”

Esme announces her thievery, Felmet said.

Kate Felmet made a sign letting the neighborhood know her cat is a thief and people should come...
Kate Felmet made a sign letting the neighborhood know her cat is a thief and people should come by to take back what Esme stole.(News Nation)

“When she brings them, she comes to the backdoor and yowls, like ‘Wooooar!’ till I come and tell her she’s done a good job,” she says.

Felmet said she’s seen the articles around the world that she’s shaming Esme with the sign. But she doesn’t think the cat’s ashamed. In fact, she thinks Esme is proud of everything she’s collected.

Copyright 2021 KOIN/CBS News. All rights reserved.

