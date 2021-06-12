Baby supplies giveaway to be held Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A baby supplies giveaway is scheduled to be held Saturday in North Charleston.

The Community Baby Shower is set to be held at the Community Resource Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.

Organizers say they’re giving out free essential supplies, including wipes, diapers, and 100 diaper bags.

They say attendees will also receive information about prenatal health and early childhood development.

The event is drive-thru and open to the public.

It’s hosted by the MolinaCares Accord, Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, and local organizations.

Officials say they partnered together for the event after data from state health officials shed light on significant racial disparities in South Carolina’s infant mortality rate.

The data comes from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.