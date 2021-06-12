Car seat safety check to be held in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is scheduled to host a free car seat safety check Saturday.

It’s set to be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the North Charleston City Hall. It’s located at 2500 City Hall Lane in North Charleston.

Organizers say the event will help people know for sure if their child is in the right car seat so they’ll be protected in the event of a crash.

City officials say car seats can reduce the risk of deadly injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

