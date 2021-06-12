SC Lottery
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(CNN) – An off-duty flight attendant caused a scuffle that forced a Delta plane en route from Los Angeles to Atlanta to make an emergency stop in Oklahoma City Friday.

Crew members and passengers on Delta Flight 1730 said the man assaulted two flight attendants and briefly commandeered the intercom.

Oklahoma City police report the suspect threatened to take the plane down.

Passengers described the man as acting strangely before the incident and say he was wearing a helmet along with elbow and knee pads.

Passenger Benjamin Curlee heard some of the commotion from his seat near the back of the plane.

“The perpetrator was on the intercom and was telling passengers to return to their seat because oxygen masks were going to be required of them,” Curlee said. “That created quite a stir amongst everyone around us. It became very tense.”

At one point, the captain called out over the intercom for able-bodied men to step forward and help subdue the suspect.

Once the plane landed, the unruly passenger was taken into custody and transported to an Oklahoma City hospital with minor injuries.

Passengers were asked to leave the plane as bomb technicians searched and cleared the aircraft.

The plane was able to resume its flight to Atlanta after a three-hour delay.

