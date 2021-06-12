SC Lottery
Deputies searching for woman missing for several months

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for 36-year-old Danielle Douglas of Orangeburg.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Danielle Douglas of Orangeburg.(OCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who has been missing for months.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Danielle Douglas of Orangeburg.

“We were given notice of this individual having been missing on June 3,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “However, she’s said to have been missing since February.”

A report states Douglas is said to have been last seen on February 25 on Edisto Drive where she was known to have frequented a local grocery store.

The victim who resided off Highway 4 near Neeses is described as standing 5′ 2″ and weighing around 110 pounds.

If anyone has anyone information on Douglas’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

