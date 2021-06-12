Police: Reckless driver hurt in serious crash

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one man is hurt after a motorcycle crash on James Island.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of Seaside Lane and Fort Johnson Friday night around 7:10 p.m.

Charleston Police say a 32-year-old man was driving a motorcycle when he lost control and fell off.

They say he then crashed into a speed limit sign.

The driver was seriously injured and transported to MUSC in critical condition after receiving first aid from police officers, according to a report.

Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet and was driving recklessly in the area before the accident.

The area is now back open to motorists.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.