End of COVID-19 emergency means end of curbside beer in SC

Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to end the COVID-19 state of emergency in South Carolina also...
Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to end the COVID-19 state of emergency in South Carolina also ended the emergency provision allowing grocery and other stores to deliver beer and wine to people picking up their purchases in a parking lot or a drive thru window.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - It’s back to being illegal in South Carolina to buy beer and wine outside of a store.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to end the COVID-19 state of emergency in South Carolina also ended the emergency provision allowing grocery and other stores to deliver beer and wine to people picking up their purchases in a parking lot or a drive thru window.

Lawmakers tried to pass bills changing the law permanently, but proposals couldn’t get through both the House and Senate this session. But the ban may just last a few weeks.

The House put into its budget plan a temporary renewal so people would not have to go inside a store to get beer and wine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

