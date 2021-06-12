Man opens new community space, barber shop in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s being billed as the biggest, most progressive barbershop in town and it is now open for business off Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

Change Up Cuts offers all the services of a barbershop and beauty salon, but the owner says he hopes to change more than just appearances.

Owner Feidin Santana says he wants Change Up Cuts to be a safe place for the community to gather and work together to solve big issues like racism. The goal is to provide a space that builds bridges across the diverse North Charleston community.

To get that rolling, Santana is asking local leaders to add a new season to the calendar. It would be called the Community Healing Season or CHS. It would take up the 75 days between when Walter Scott (April 4) was killed and the date of the Mother Emanuel Shooting (June 17).

“It doesn’t matter what race or language or background, we want to provide a home we want to provide a place that we can feel like home,” Santana said.

Santana says they are working with community leaders to back the season official.

The barber shop is open 7 days a week and will also double as a training facility for those who want to learn more about cutting hair and business management.

