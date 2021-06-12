SC Lottery
Myrtle Beach company to ‘remain in business’ after owners arrested in federal fraud case, attorneys say

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Attorneys representing a Myrtle Beach business at the center of a federal fraud investigation released a statement following the arrest of the owners and an employee.

Authorities say Raja Younas, Syed Naqvi and Jessica Voight operated Grandeur Management on Oak Street.

The trio are accused of lying to get workers outside of the U.S.

According to law enforcement, the three submitted fraudulent visa petitions for foreign employees and lied about the jobs, work conditions and pay.

On Friday, the following statement was released from the Law Office of Russell B. Long on behalf of the company:

“Pursuant to an understanding and agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office For The District Of South Carolina, Grandeur Management will remain in business, and will continue to provide the necessary labor force for many employers along the Grand Strand.

All employees will be paid monies owed to them as soon as possible, and are encouraged to maintain the status quo, and remain with Grandeur Management, Inc. and their current employers.”

The three suspects were arraigned in federal court on Thursday where they entered not guilty pleas.

Authorities said they want anyone who was victimized by the three arrested to come forward. They’re asking the victims to email them at traffickingtips@state.gov.

