North Charleston community-led town hall discusses policing issues

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and organizations held a community-led town hall in North Charleston on Saturday to provide input on the topic of racial bias in the city’s police department.

Event organizers say the event allows community members to share their experiences with the North Charleston Police department and discuss and recommend different solutions for improving policing within the agency.

The event, hosted by multiple organizations including the South Carolina ACLU and NAACP, comes as the non-profit group CNA is conducting an audit of the police department.

“Since we fought so hard for this racial bias audit, especially organizations like CAJM, we want to make sure these experiences are being captured and we want to make sure folks are being reached,” Emily Walter, ACLU of South Carolina, said.

Event organizers say they plan to host more events and town hall meetings in the future.

