Red Cross assists family after Berkeley Co. fire

The organization says American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family...
The organization says American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family after their house caught fire Friday evening.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Updated: 4 hours ago
BONNEAU, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross says they are helping a family that had their house damaged in a fire.

The organization says American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family after their house caught fire Friday evening.

The house was located on Blue Flame Road in Bonneau and four people lived there, the Red Cross said.

They say they are now helping that family of four by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

There is no word on any injuries form the fire.

