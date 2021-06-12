RiverDogs Blank Fireflies 7-0 in Front of Largest Crowd of Season

Charleston, SC— The Charleston RiverDogs limited the Columbia Fireflies to two hits for the third time in four nights on the way to a 7-0 win on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game was played in front of a crowd of 5,219, the most fans at a Low-A East game this season.

With six shutouts on the year, the RiverDogs lead all of Minor League Baseball in that category.

John Doxakis opened the game on the mound for the RiverDogs (21-13) and worked one time through the Columbia lineup without allowing a baserunner.

He retired the nine hitters he faced using just 22 pitches and struck out four. Luis Moncada followed out of the bullpen and earned the win by tossing 3.1 scoreless innings and striking out six.

Angel Felipe finished out the contest by working 2.2 innings while facing one over the minimum.

The offense was also up to the task, using a balanced attack to pull away early in the game. For the second straight night, the RiverDogs jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning.

Nick Schnell led off the bottom of the first inning with a base hit and came all the way around to score on a Brett Wisely double to the gap. Wisely quickly stole third base, which allowed him to score on Diego Infante’s chopper to the left side of the infield, making it 2-0.

In the third, Infante reached on a walk and then advanced to third on a wild pitch followed by a throwing error on catcher Kale Emshoff.

Alexander Ovalles continued his torrid play against Columbia by rolling an RBI single through the middle to add to the lead. He has collected 13 of his 14 RBI this season against the Fireflies.

Heriberto Hernandez worked a walk to join Ovalles on base and both runners moved into scoring position on an Embry groundout. With two outs, Osleivis Basabe ripped a single up the middle to score both and increase the advantage to 5-0.

The final damage was done by Hill Alexander in the fifth. With Embry on base, the outfielder launched his fourth home run of the season over the scoreboard in left field off reliever Marlin Willis.

The RiverDogs received hits from seven different players, including two from Curtis Mead. Mead extended his hit streak to eight games by going 2-5, while four other players extended hit streaks of five games or longer.