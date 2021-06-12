Showers and storms likely today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the area later today, ahead of it another hot and humid day with highs near 90 degrees. Showers and storms become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds in any storm. Localized flooding is a concern, especially if your area has received several inches of rain over the past few days. After the cold front moves through tonight, the humidity will drop on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80′s. A few isolated storms are possible once again Sunday. The heat and humidity returns into the new week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Highs will be in the lower 90′s by the middle of the week. A hit or miss storm chance will pop up each afternoon as well.

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 89, Low 71.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms likely High 84, Low 71.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of an isolated storm. High 89, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms likely. High 93, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated storm possible. High 90, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated storm possible. High 88, Low 70.

