SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Showers and storms likely today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the area later today, ahead of it another hot and humid day with highs near 90 degrees. Showers and storms become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds in any storm. Localized flooding is a concern, especially if your area has received several inches of rain over the past few days. After the cold front moves through tonight, the humidity will drop on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80′s. A few isolated storms are possible once again Sunday. The heat and humidity returns into the new week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Highs will be in the lower 90′s by the middle of the week. A hit or miss storm chance will pop up each afternoon as well.

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 89, Low 71.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms likely High 84, Low 71.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of an isolated storm. High 89, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms likely. High 93, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated storm possible. High 90, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated storm possible. High 88, Low 70.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man wanted for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend at a home in Goose Creek...
Man wanted for Berkeley County murder captured in Columbia
The Charleston Police Department says one man is hurt after a motorcycle crash on James Island.
Police: Reckless driver hurt in serious crash
A driver who was charged in a wrong-way I-26 crash that killed a woman and injured her fiance...
Driver sued for wrong-way I-26 crash that killed woman, severely injured fiance
Randolph Murdaugh III
Randolph Murdaugh, relative of slain Colleton County mother, son, dies
A Greenville County fifth grade teacher was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a hit and run...
Investigators identify suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed SC teacher

Latest News

Live 5 First Alert Weather
More rain on the way this weekend!
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday forecast