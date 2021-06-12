SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Winning auction bid to fly in space with Jeff Bezos: $28M

By Associated Press
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An auction for a ride into space next month alongside Jeff Bezos and his brother ended with a winning $28 million bid Saturday.

The Amazon founder’s rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose the winner’s name following the live online auction. The identity will be revealed in a couple of weeks — closer to the brief up-and-down flight from West Texas on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing.

It will be the first launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket with people on board, kicking off the company’s space tourism business. Fifteen previous test flights of the reusable rocket and capsule since 2015 — short hops lasting about 10 minutes — were all successful.

Saturday’s auction followed more than a month of online bidding that reached $4.8 million by Friday. More than 7,500 people from 159 countries registered to bid, according to Blue Origin. More than 20 bidders — the high rollers — took part in Saturday’s auction.

Bezos announced Monday that he and his younger brother, Mark, would be on board New Shepard’s first crew flight; the news quickly boosted bidding. The winning amount is being donated to Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, an educational effort to promote science and tech among young people.

The completely automated capsule can carry up to six passengers, each with their own big window. Blue Origin’s top sales director, Ariane Cornell, said following the auction that the fourth and final seat on the debut crew flight will be announced soon.

Blue Origin has yet to open ticket sales to the public or divulge prices.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man wanted for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend at a home in Goose Creek...
Man wanted for Berkeley County murder captured in Columbia
The Charleston Police Department says one man is hurt after a motorcycle crash on James Island.
Police: Reckless driver hurt in serious crash
A driver who was charged in a wrong-way I-26 crash that killed a woman and injured her fiance...
Driver sued for wrong-way I-26 crash that killed woman, severely injured fiance
Randolph Murdaugh III
Randolph Murdaugh, relative of slain Colleton County mother, son, dies
A Greenville County fifth grade teacher was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a hit and run...
Investigators identify suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed SC teacher

Latest News

Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova slams a forehand to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova...
Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during...
Eriksen taken to hospital after collapsing at Euro 2020
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes