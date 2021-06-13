Authorities announce Charleston street closures due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced a number of street closures in Charleston due to flooding on Saturday night.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the following roads are closed because of flooding:

Cannon Park, Calhoun between Smith and Rutledge

Chisolm Street between Broad and Tradd

Colonial Street between Broad and Tradd

Hagood/Fishburne

King/Huger Streets

Harleston Village, Bull to Broad between Ashley and Lockwood

Lockwood/Broad between Bull and Ashley Avenue

Romney/North Nassau Streets

Smith/Marion Streets

Tradd Street between Chisolm and East Bay Street

White Point Gardens, South Battery/Murray Boulevard between King and East Bay

Washington/Concord Streets between Laurens and Queen

Additionally, lanes are partially blocked on Highway 17 (Septima Clark Crosstown) between Coming and Norman.

Westbound on Calhoun Street between Rutledge and Smith is also closed.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.