Authorities announce Charleston street closures due to flooding
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced a number of street closures in Charleston due to flooding on Saturday night.
According to the Charleston Police Department, the following roads are closed because of flooding:
- Cannon Park, Calhoun between Smith and Rutledge
- Chisolm Street between Broad and Tradd
- Colonial Street between Broad and Tradd
- Hagood/Fishburne
- King/Huger Streets
- Harleston Village, Bull to Broad between Ashley and Lockwood
- Lockwood/Broad between Bull and Ashley Avenue
- Romney/North Nassau Streets
- Smith/Marion Streets
- Tradd Street between Chisolm and East Bay Street
- White Point Gardens, South Battery/Murray Boulevard between King and East Bay
- Washington/Concord Streets between Laurens and Queen
Additionally, lanes are partially blocked on Highway 17 (Septima Clark Crosstown) between Coming and Norman.
Westbound on Calhoun Street between Rutledge and Smith is also closed.
