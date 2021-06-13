Mount Pleasant Police reopen Hwy 17 following accident investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a section of Highway 17 has reopened after their traffic bureau diverted traffic while they investigated a crash.

Starting a t 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they will be mapping a collision scene on Hwy 17 just north of Six Mile Road.

Officers will have the following diversions in place around the scene which should take about an hour to complete:

Northbound traffic on Highway 17 will be diverted onto Six Mile Rd.

Traffic coming off of Longpoint Rd. onto Highway 17 will be diverted southbound towards the Isle of Palms Connector.

Traffic coming off of Hamlin Rd. onto Highway 17 will be diverted northbound.

MPPD says officers will be stationed around these areas to assist motorists if needed.

