SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mount Pleasant Police reopen Hwy 17 following accident investigation

Starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they will be mapping a collision scene on Hwy 17 just...
Starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they will be mapping a collision scene on Hwy 17 just north of Six Mile Road.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a section of Highway 17 has reopened after their traffic bureau diverted traffic while they investigated a crash.

Starting a t 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they will be mapping a collision scene on Hwy 17 just north of Six Mile Road.

Officers will have the following diversions in place around the scene which should take about an hour to complete:

  • Northbound traffic on Highway 17 will be diverted onto Six Mile Rd.
  • Traffic coming off of Longpoint Rd. onto Highway 17 will be diverted southbound towards the Isle of Palms Connector.
  • Traffic coming off of Hamlin Rd. onto Highway 17 will be diverted northbound.

MPPD says officers will be stationed around these areas to assist motorists if needed.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says one man is hurt after a motorcycle crash on James Island.
Police: Driver crashed into sign, drove recklessly
Christy Ladawn Gathers
Woman arrested after shooting man at N. Charleston club
A driver who was charged in a wrong-way I-26 crash that killed a woman and injured her fiance...
Driver sued for wrong-way I-26 crash that killed woman, severely injured fiance
Authorities say a man wanted for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend at a home in Goose Creek...
Man wanted for Berkeley County murder captured in Columbia
Authorities have announced a number of street closures in Charleston due to flooding on...
Authorities announce Charleston street closures due to flooding

Latest News

The water rose quickly Saturday evening with parts of the city seeing multiple inches of rain...
Charleston city crews cleaning up following weekend flash flooding
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston city crews cleaning up following weekend flash flooding
Christy Ladawn Gathers
Woman arrested after shooting man at N. Charleston club
Officials in Berkeley County say applications for federal emergency rental assistance will...
Berkeley Co. to reopen rental assistance applications Monday