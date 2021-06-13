SC Lottery
RiverDogs-Fireflies Suspended, Will Play Doubleheader Sunday

The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday(Live 5 News)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Updated: 3 hours ago
Charleston, SC—  The Charleston RiverDogs game against the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday night was suspended due to severe weather and heavy rain at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.  The game was scoreless in the middle of the second inning when the teams were forced to leave the field as the sky opened up.

The suspended contest will be resumed in the bottom of the second inning on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.  That game will be a nine-inning contest.  Sunday’s regularly scheduled game will now be seven innings and begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the resumed game.  Gates will open at 1:00 p.m. and tickets dated June 13 will be good for both games. 

Ticketholders for the suspended game on Saturday will receive a credit in their MyTickets account good for a ticket to another RiverDogs home game in the 2021 season.  Those credits will be received within one week.

