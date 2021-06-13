Showers continue for some today, hot weather returns next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cold front responsible for the flooding on Saturday has stalled just to the south of the area. Due to its close proximity to the region along with an area of low pressure offshore, showers and storms can’t be ruled out at any point in the day. Activity won’t be as widespread as yesterday, but anything would be slow moving. Heavy rainfall is the biggest threat. Localized flooding is possible, especially if your area has received several inches of rain over the past few days. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the upper 70s to low 80s with slightly less humidity. The heat and humidity will return into the new week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A hit or miss storm is possible each day as well.

TODAY: Cloudy. Showers and storms likely. High 82, Low 71.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of an isolated storm. High 89, Low 72.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated storms likely. High 92, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated storm possible. High 91, Low 72.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 89, Low 71.

FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine. High 90, Low 72.

