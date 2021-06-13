SC Lottery
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have released the names and charges for the three men taken into custody following a reported Thursday night drug deal in Myrtle Beach that ended in a shooting which claimed two lives.

Left: Brady Gilcrease; Center: Brandon Hembree; Right: Daniel Hembree
Left: Brady Gilcrease; Center: Brandon Hembree; Right: Daniel Hembree(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 20-year-old Brady Gilcrease, of Pickens, 21-year-old Brandon Hembree and 20-year-old Daniel Hembree, both of Easley, are each charged with two counts of murder.

Brandon Hembree is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online records state.

The three appeared for a hearing Sunday afternoon, where bond was denied.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. June 10 on Willoughby Lane, just off 44th Avenue North near Robert Grissom Parkway.

According to investigators, a fight involving the sale or purchase of drugs occurred between several people, including the victims, and led to several gunshots being fired.

The victims were struck by gunfire and a vehicle fled, police said.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Ja’Leel Stephens, 19, and Kanon Cook Melvin, 21, died at the scene. She added that both victims were from Fayetteville, N.C.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

