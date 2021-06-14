SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say they have made a second arrest in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Austin police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin police say they are working closely with the Killeen Independent School District and its police department in the investigation. The school district is about 70 miles north of Austin.

Austin police announced a prior arrest Saturday, hours after the early-morning shooting.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has said investigators believe the violence started as a dispute between two parties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Ladawn Gathers
Woman arrested after shooting man at N. Charleston club
Starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they will be mapping a collision scene on Hwy 17 just...
Mount Pleasant Police reopen Hwy 17 following accident investigation
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
The water rose quickly Saturday evening with parts of the city seeing multiple inches of rain...
Charleston city crews cleaning up following weekend flash flooding
Authorities have announced a number of street closures in Charleston due to flooding on...
Authorities announce Charleston street closures due to flooding

Latest News

Over the next three years, South Carolina public schools will have about $3.2 billion dollars...
$3.2 billion is flowing into SC schools, some used to expand summer programs
On Monday night, a judge denied bond for 36-year-old Aubrey Dupree Tucker who is accused in the...
Court records: Man was having argument over break up before killing girlfriend at Goose Creek home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for offensive remarks about the Holocaust.
Rep. Greene apologizes for comparing safety masks, Holocaust
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for offensive remarks about the Holocaust.
Rep. Taylor Greene apology: No comparison to holocaust
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden rallies NATO support ahead of confrontation with Putin