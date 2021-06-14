Authorities identify man killed in Mount Pleasant vehicle crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 72-year-old James Workman from Charleston died at MUSC on Saturday night at 10:57 p.m. from injuries he sustained in a crash that happened earlier that evening.

The accident happened at 6 p.m. on Highway 17. The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating.

