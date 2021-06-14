SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Authorities investigating after baby’s remains found behind Lumberton home

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after the remains of a baby were found in the woods behind a Lumberton home, authorities said.

According to information from the Lumberton Police Department, the 911 center received a call on May 29 stating that a woman had thrown her stillborn baby in a dumpster.

The caller said the mother lives at the Sunset Mobil Home Park on Sanchez Drive and had thrown the child’s remains in the trash compactor across the road, a release from the LPD stated.

An officer went to the home but was unable to make contact with anyone at the residence, authorities said.

The officer then went over to the dumpsite where the woman allegedly placed the child’s remains, but was unable to see anything in the compactor due to the trash being so compact and there was no way to look inside without taking it apart, according to law enforcement.

While officers were at the dumpsite, a woman came over and gave additional information regarding the incident, according to Lumberton police. It was then that authorities said the found the baby’s remains in the woods behind the home.

Authorities said a review of the investigation and findings of the autopsy report will conclude if charges are filed.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Ladawn Gathers
Woman arrested after shooting man at N. Charleston club
Starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they will be mapping a collision scene on Hwy 17 just...
Mount Pleasant Police reopen Hwy 17 following accident investigation
The water rose quickly Saturday evening with parts of the city seeing multiple inches of rain...
Charleston city crews cleaning up following weekend flash flooding
Authorities have announced a number of street closures in Charleston due to flooding on...
Authorities announce Charleston street closures due to flooding
The Charleston Police Department says one man is hurt after a motorcycle crash on James Island.
Police: Driver crashed into sign, drove recklessly

Latest News

North Charleston police officials said at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of...
Police investigating after man shot in North Charleston
Authorities say a Moncks Corner school resource officer who was fired following an...
Former Moncks Corner school resource officer charged with child sex crimes
A family in Summerville said they are not backing down after their Pride flag was stolen...
Summerville family plans Pride ride after flag stolen twice
Applications for the South Carolina Home Mitigation Grant Program are set to open in a few...
Grant program opens soon to prepare S.C homes for hurricanes, high winds