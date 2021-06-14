Court records: Man was having argument over break up before killing girlfriend at Goose Creek home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was having an argument with his girlfriend about breaking up before he fatally shot her at a home in Goose Creek, according to court records.

On Monday night, a judge denied bond for 36-year-old Aubrey Dupree Tucker who is accused in the murder of 35-year-old Jessica Ancrum at Tucker’s parent’s home on Old Back River Road on June 9.

Members of Ancrum’s family were present during the bond hearing, and said they were relieved that Tucker received no bond on the charges.

“It’s a little bit of relief for my family and other families that he caused hurt to,” said Nathan Gaines, Ancrum’s brother who also spoke about her. “She was an amazing person. She was joyful. I don’t care what type of day you had, she would brighten your day.”

Investigators said both Tucker and Ancrum lived together in a back bedroom of the home.

Tucker was arrested last Friday in the Columbia area following a manhunt. Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said at the time of the murder, Tucker was out on bond for another murder case in North Charleston.

“He took out a good person. It was somebody who meant something in the world. I feel like her death could have been prevented,” Ancrum’s mother Erika Gaines said. “A law is a law, and it has cracks and stuff but if someone has all these different charges and stuff, at some point, this should have been stopped.”

Newly released affidavits state that the incident began when Tucker and Ancrum were in the back bedroom of the home, arguing over breaking up. Authorities reported that Tucker’s mother, who was also inside the home, heard two gunshots fired and saw Tucker leave the home with a gun in his hand; the affidavits state that the homeowner was also a witness to the homicide.

Investigators found Ancrum suffering from gunshot wounds in the bedroom.

Witnesses reported seeing Tucker fleeing to a neighbor’s home where a woman said someone knocked on her door and took her cell phone from her hands by force.

Law enforcement officials said Tucker was prohibited from having guns as his rap sheet showed that he had been convicted of two violent crimes in South Carolina.

Additionally, investigators serving search warrants at the home reported finding marijuana and heroin in Tucker’s bedroom which led to charges of distributing marijuana and trafficking heroin.

Tucker has been booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center six times since 2015. He has faced multiple weapons charges, a felony conviction and several others for possessing drugs and stolen materials. He was most recently booked last August and charged with murder.

Ancrum’s family said they hope Tucker remains behind bars.

“If he would’ve stayed in [jail] nobody would have to go through this,” said Ancrum’s brother, Nathan Gaines.”He should’ve got locked up the first time, this shouldn’t have happened, and I hope it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

