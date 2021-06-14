Child mauled to death by dogs in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by dogs Sunday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened while the 7-year-old was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers, who were able to escape.

Deputies said they are actively seeking the dogs and their possible owner.

WMBF News reporter Cameron Crowe said authorities seized several dogs from a property on Cleo Road Monday afternoon.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

