SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Child mauled to death by dogs in Marion County, deputies say

By Nick Doria
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by dogs Sunday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened while the 7-year-old was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers, who were able to escape.

Deputies said they are actively seeking the dogs and their possible owner.

WMBF News reporter Cameron Crowe said authorities seized several dogs from a property on Cleo Road Monday afternoon.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Ladawn Gathers
Woman arrested after shooting man at N. Charleston club
Starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they will be mapping a collision scene on Hwy 17 just...
Mount Pleasant Police reopen Hwy 17 following accident investigation
The water rose quickly Saturday evening with parts of the city seeing multiple inches of rain...
Charleston city crews cleaning up following weekend flash flooding
Authorities have announced a number of street closures in Charleston due to flooding on...
Authorities announce Charleston street closures due to flooding
The Charleston Police Department says one man is hurt after a motorcycle crash on James Island.
Police: Driver crashed into sign, drove recklessly

Latest News

North Charleston police officials said at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of...
Police investigating after man shot in North Charleston
Police tape.
Authorities investigating after baby’s remains found behind Lumberton home
Authorities say a Moncks Corner school resource officer who was fired following an...
Former Moncks Corner school resource officer charged with child sex crimes
A family in Summerville said they are not backing down after their Pride flag was stolen...
Summerville family plans Pride ride after flag stolen twice
Applications for the South Carolina Home Mitigation Grant Program are set to open in a few...
Grant program opens soon to prepare S.C homes for hurricanes, high winds