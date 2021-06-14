SC Lottery
Church volunteer convicted of sexual assaults pleads guilty to related charges

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A church volunteer who was found guilty of sexually assaulting children at a Newspring Church in North Charleston has pleaded guilty to 13 related charges, according to Solicitor David Pascoe.

Pascoe said Jacop Hazlett was sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole on these new charges. Four of the charges in his case were dismissed.

In December of 2019, he was found guilty on six charges and sentenced to 75 years without parole. He has since appealed the sentencing.

