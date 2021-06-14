SC Lottery
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Coroner’s Office says the two victims of the high-profile Murdaugh homicide case suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said. Each died from multiple gunshot wounds, but Harvey did not say where they were shot.

The Murdaugh family had a longtime connection to the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which serves Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties, according to the office’s website.

Hampton attorney Randolph Murdaugh Sr., became the first 14th Circuit Solicitor to be elected into the position in 1920. The elder Murdaugh was killed in a train wreck in 1940 and was succeeded by his son, Randolph “Buster” Murdaugh, who held the position until his retirement in 1986. His son, Randolph Murdaugh III, was elected and served for almost 20 years until he went into private practice in 2005.

Randolph Murdaugh III died three days after his daughter-in-law and grandson were reported dead.

The younger victim, Paul Murdaugh, was charged in 2019 in the death of a 19-year-old University of South Carolina student who died in a boat crash near Parris Island in late February of that year; on Tuesday afternoon, officials with the attorney general’s office said the charges against Murdaugh will be dropped.

Police reports from the night of the incident stated there were six underage people on a boat who were all “grossly intoxicated that evening.”

Mallory Beach was reported missing after the crash. Her body was found a week later near the Broad River Landing in Beaufort.

In April, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced three indictments against Murdaugh: one for boating under the influence causing a death and two counts of boating under the influence causing great bodily injury.

