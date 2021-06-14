Coroner releases name of dirt bike crash victim

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died from wounds suffered in a dirt bike crash.

The Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Benjamin Giles, 31, of Charleston died from blunt force injuries that stemmed from a dirt bike collision.

The collision happened at around 7:10 p.m. Friday at the corner of Seaside Lane and Fort Johnson Road, O’Neal said.

Giles was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina after the crash, but the coroner’s office says Giles died at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

O’Neal says the Charleston Police Department is investigating the collision.

There is no word on any other parties involved in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.