Tropical Depression Two forms off North Carolina coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression Two has formed off the coast of North Carolina today. This storm will move away from the east coast as it slowly strengthens and could become Tropical Storm Bill later today. As this storm system organizes to our northeast, drier air has started to filter into the area leading to more sunshine and less rainfall. Today will be a sunnier day with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon or evening. The rain chance will increase slightly on Tuesday as a cold front nears the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s today, low 90s tomorrow. Once this front passes Tuesday night, dry weather is expected until at least Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Wednesday through Friday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Small Rain Chance. High 89.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.

