SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tropical Depression Two forms off North Carolina coast

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression Two has formed off the coast of North Carolina today. This storm will move away from the east coast as it slowly strengthens and could become Tropical Storm Bill later today. As this storm system organizes to our northeast, drier air has started to filter into the area leading to more sunshine and less rainfall. Today will be a sunnier day with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon or evening. The rain chance will increase slightly on Tuesday as a cold front nears the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s today, low 90s tomorrow. Once this front passes Tuesday night, dry weather is expected until at least Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Wednesday through Friday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Small Rain Chance. High 89.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Ladawn Gathers
Woman arrested after shooting man at N. Charleston club
Starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they will be mapping a collision scene on Hwy 17 just...
Mount Pleasant Police reopen Hwy 17 following accident investigation
The water rose quickly Saturday evening with parts of the city seeing multiple inches of rain...
Charleston city crews cleaning up following weekend flash flooding
Authorities have announced a number of street closures in Charleston due to flooding on...
Authorities announce Charleston street closures due to flooding
The Charleston Police Department says one man is hurt after a motorcycle crash on James Island.
Police: Driver crashed into sign, drove recklessly

Latest News

Download the Live 5 First Alert Weather App
Rain and storms likely tomorrow as Tropical Depression Two pushes away from the Carolinas
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Lingering shower chance, heat returns tomorrow!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday night forecast